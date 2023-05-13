Parents told to embrace e-payment platforms for exams

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Education Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa has asked parents and guardians to embrace the use of electronic payment systems when paying for their children’s examination fee’s to avoid being duked by school authorities.

Her call follows revelations that about 120 students who were expected to sit for the just concluded Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams missed out on writing the exams in some schools after teachers allegedly embezzled the examination fees.

Speaking in an interview after touring some examination centers in Karonga District to appreciate the progress of administering the exams Wirima Kambauwa, described as saddening that some learners missed out on writing the exams due to some selfish individuals in some private and public schools.

“It is disappointing that vulnerable learners have been duked from writing the exams hence my appeal to parents, guardians and teachers to embrace the use of electronic registration and payment systems to curb such malpractices,” she said.

Never the less the Minister, expressed satisfaction over the administration of this year’s PSLCE exams across the country.

“I am delighted with the overall administration of the exams as all sectors involved have ensured that the examinations have been conducted with integrity and credibility hence my satisfaction,” she explained.

One of the candidates who sat for the exams Julliett Nyirenda from St Maries Girls Primary School, hailed the school management for ensuring that the examination at the facility went on smoothly without any challenges.

Nyirenda has since expressed optimism of making it through in the exams as she had studied hard in preparation to sit for the exams as she bids to realize her aspirations of becoming a Judge.

However speaking in a separate interview Executive Director of Civic Society Coalition on Quality Basic Education Benedicto Kondowe, said the fact that some learners had missed out on writing the exams entails that the right to education has been violated.

Adding to ensure that the same experiences do not happen again the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) should be producing a list of candidates that have paid for the examinations to schools so that those that are missing should rectify the anomalies weeks before the exams.