NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Kenyan police have arrested a 19-year-old girl in Mwea West Sub county in Kirinyaga for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death over infidelity.

Mwea West Sub county police commander Stephen Okal confirmed the news in a statement.

Okal said the incident took place in Ciagiini village where the suspect, Jacklyn Wawira, 19, stabbed to death her 25 year old boyfriend, Eric Gitonga.

The young lady, who is said to be a form two drop out, carried out the act in her grandmother’s compound where she has been staying, K24 Digital reported.

Prior to the tragedy, the suspect and her boyfriend, a petrol station attendant reportedly had a heated argument which resulted into a fight before she grabbed a kitchen knife and stab the victim to death.

Meanwhile, the suspect is being held at Kiamaciri police station pending further investigations to uncover further details on the incident.

In a seperate incident, a 30-year-old man in Kariko-ini village of Kangai ward, Mwea West has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 28 year old wife over infidelity claims.;.