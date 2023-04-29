Ku Mingoli bash moves to Lilongwe’s grand business park, July 22

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Sound Addicts the organisers of the Ku Mingoli Bash have announced moving the venue for the July 22, 2023 bash from Lilongwe Golf Club to the Grand Business Park in the capital, Lilongwe.

The event organisers have disclosed this during a press briefing they conducted on Friday 28th April 2023 at the new venue.

Shadreck Kalukusha Managing Director of Sound Addicts and event promoter of the Ku Mingoli Bash told the news conference on Friday that the event has been moved a new venue due to security concerns as they are looking forward to host the memorable bash ever.

He added, the marketing for the bash is progressing well as planned, saying the response from the general public is overwhelming and very positive.

“We could not ignore the concerns from general event attendees and promoters alike, our previous venue has had people experiencing vehicle parking and security issues which we could not ignore hence moving the event to Grand Business Park.

“The place has good parking space for over 5,000 vehicles and a very good access the event arena, we have also engaged SRT Security to ensure there is tight security in the parking and event sites”, said Kalukusha.

Sixteen branded minibuses have been set to ferry passengers from their starting points to the event at a fare of MK500, the buses would be also moving across the town as one way of advertisement for the event.

The event is anticipated to be patronized by 20,000, and the tickets are still available in different outlets across the country.

So far the line up has been updated as follows, International Acts: Allaine, Yo Maps, Blaq Diamond, Onesmus and Local Acts are MCs Nya Uyu, Black Jack, C Zee, DJ Goxy and Annie Matumbi while the local artists are: Kell Kay, Lulu, Onesmas, Eli Njuchi and Driemo.

The organisers are also intending to include four female artists