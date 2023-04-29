Pacific Aus Sports Netball series: Sweet revenge for Malawi Queens beating Zambia

……Reaches finals….Malawi 48-35 Zambia

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Netball Team on Friday, April 28, 2023 had to sweat to avenge the 46-50 damage caused by Zambia netball team in the cross over preliminary round on Thursday in Pacific Aus Sports Netball series tournament.

Zambia started the match on a higher note than Malawi who surely needed a win to reach the final, at the end of the 1st quarter the two sides were at par, 10-10.

In the second quarter Malawi took the lead as they finished 25-18, with a 7 baskets margin difference, in the third quarter they led 35-28 with Zambia still showing some signs of winning the match.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Malawi Queens had a sigh of relief as they had 48-35 advantage and of course avenged the defeat they suffered over neighbors Zambia.

Coach Peace Kalua started with Sindi Simtowe as a goal shooter, in goal attack she placed Jane Chimaliro, Shira Dimba started as a wing attacker while Takondwa Lwazi started on the mini center court, Grace Mwafulirwa and Martha Dambo started as wing defense and goal defense respectively while Lauren Ngwira was placed on goals.

Malawi date Tonga Tala who are yet to lose in the tournament in the final on 29th April 2023 in the final of the 2023 Pacific Aus sports Netball series taking place in Gold Coast Australia.

Tonga Tala defeated Fiji in the semifinals to book their final slot and they have not lost any match in the rounds hence Malawi have to treat them with caution if they are to win the championship of the 8 nations tournament.