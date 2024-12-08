Labour Minister Nyalonje abandons Chakwera’s cabinet

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Labour, Agnes Makonda Nyalonje has resigned from President Lazarus Chakwera’s Cabinet with immediate effect.

NyaLonje has three reasons of quitting Chakwera’s cabinet including death of Vice President Saulos Chilima, corruption and Israel labour export deal which saw Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials demand inclusion of their relations, The Maravi Post has established.

“I can confirm I have resigned from the Cabinet. SKC’s death changed the situation for me”, confirmed NyaLonje.

She added: “I first submitted my resignation back in July but was asked to delay its enactment. His Excellency has now kindly accepted my resignation.”

Her party , UTM, was a key partner in the Tonse Alliance administration until few months ago when it opted out of the alliance

According to sources within Chakwera cabinet while ontemplating of quitting the cabinet post, the powerful Minister of Local Chimwendo Banda is alleged to have offered “K60 million to K100 million” to senior UTM officials including a cabinet post “after dropping NyaLonje” which has contributed to the former Mzimba North legislator to throw in the towel.

The immediate aftermath of the death of Vice President Saulos Chilima was the declaration by his ardent followers that they were leaving Tonse Alliance- the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) panicked, and it started making political overtures to key personnel in the UTM.

There was no immediate reaction from government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu on NyaLonje’s resignation.