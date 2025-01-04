Law Bars Uladi Mussa from Contesting in Forthcoming Elections

By Twink Jones Gadama

Veteran politician Uladi Mussa, also known as Chenji Golo, has expressed interest in contesting as a Member of Parliament in the forthcoming tripartite elections. However, his ambitions may be thwarted by his conviction record.

Mussa was convicted on corruption charges, which he committed during his tenure as Home Affairs Minister. According to Malawian law, individuals with a conviction record are barred from contesting as Members of Parliament or President.

The law stipulates that convicts can only be eligible to contest after seven years have elapsed since completing their sentence. Although Mussa was pardoned by President Lazarus Chakwera, he still needs to wait for seven years before he can contest.

Despite this, Mussa has announced his intention to contest as a Member of Parliament for the Salima South constituency on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket.

This move comes after he voluntarily abandoned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) while on suspension and defected to the MCP, a party he heavily criticized while in the DPP.

Mussa’s history in politics dates back several years, during which he has held various positions, including Cabinet Minister. His experience and influence in Malawian politics are undeniable. However, his conviction record poses a significant hurdle to his parliamentary ambitions.

As the election season approaches, Mussa’s eligibility to contest will likely be a topic of discussion. The MCP has not officially commented on Mussa’s candidacy, but it is likely that the party will need to consider the legal implications of his conviction record.

The situation highlights the complexities of Malawian electoral laws and the need for clarity on the eligibility of candidates with conviction records. As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how the MCP and the electoral authorities will navigate this issue.

In the meantime, Mussa’s announcement has generated interest among political observers, who are watching to see how the situation will play out. One thing is certain, however: the forthcoming elections will be closely contested, and any controversy surrounding candidate eligibility is likely to be closely scrutinized.