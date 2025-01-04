Parliamentary showdown looms: MCP MPs threaten to withdraw over cabinet dispute

By Twink Jones Gadama

A press statement released on Friday, January 3, 2025, by Members of Parliament (MPs) from Dedza, Ntchisi, and Ntcheu, has laid bare the internal wrangles within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The MPs, all from the MCP, have expressed their collective discontent with the recently announced cabinet, citing regional exclusion and disproportionate allocation of ministerial positions.

According to the statement, the MPs are dismayed by the persistent pattern of regional exclusion, where their districts have been sidelined in matters of executive appointments. They specifically pointed out that the capital city, Lilongwe, has been accorded a staggering ten ministerial portfolios, which they deem as regional favoritism.

“This favoritism is not only inequitable but undermines the principle of balanced national representation, which is the cornerstone of good governance,” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the MPs have taken issue with the sheer size of the cabinet, which they believe is unsustainable given the country’s economic distress. They argue that the maintenance of a bloated cabinet is insensitive to the plight of ordinary Malawians, who demand prudent use of public resources.

In light of these grievances, the MPs are demanding a comprehensive review of the cabinet composition to ensure fair and equitable representation of regions, including Ntchisi, Dedza, and Ntcheu. They are also calling for a significant reduction in the size of the cabinet, reflecting the nation’s economic realities and the need for efficient governance.

Should these demands not be met, the MPs have threatened to withdraw their participation from Parliamentary proceedings as a demonstration of their dissatisfaction.

The statement has been signed by MPs from Dedza, Ntchisi, and Ntcheu, who are all members of the MCP. This development exposes the internal wrangles within the party and puts pressure on President Lazarus Chakwera, who is also the leader of the MCP.

The MCP has been facing internal conflicts, with some members expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership. This latest development is likely to add fuel to the fire, as the party struggles to maintain unity and cohesion.

As the situation unfolds, Malawians will be watching with keen interest to see how the MCP leadership responds to these demands. Will President Chakwera heed the call for a cabinet reshuffle, or will the MPs follow through on their threat to withdraw from Parliamentary proceedings? Only time will tell.