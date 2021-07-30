Malawi President Chakwera installed as MUST Chancellor

The President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, upon powers conferred on him under the law as Chancellor, has appointed council members of the three new universities created after the delinking of the University of Malawi Colleges as follows:

A. THE UNIVERSITY OF MALAWI (UNIMA)

1.            Dr. George Partridge        Chairperson.

2.            Vice Chancellor – Vice Chancellor of UNIMA.

3.            Prof. Nyovani Madise     – Council Member.

4.            Mr. Eric Chapola                 Council Member.

5.            Mr. Allan Chinula              – Council Member.

6.            Ms. Caroline Kayira Kulemeka Council Member.

7.            Ms. Gertrude Kabwazi   – Council Member.

8.            One Senate Member      Council Member.

9.            Two Student representatives     Council Member.

10.          Secretary for Education Ex-Officio.

11.          Secretary to the Treasury             Ex-Officio.

12.          Comptroller of Statutory Corporations – Ex-Officio.

B. KAMUZU UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES (KUHeS)

1.            Dr. Francis Moto                 Chairperson.

2.            Vice Chancellor – Vice Chancellor of KUHeS.

3.            Dr. Ann Phoya     Council Member.

4.            Prof. Joshua Mtimuni       Council Member.

5.            Dr. Dorothy Namate         Council Member.

6.            Prof. Khumbo Kalua          Council Member.

7.            Mr. George Jobe                Council Member.

8.            One Senate member        Council Member.

9.            Two Student representatives     – Council Member.

10.          Secretary for Education   Ex-officio.

11.          Secretary to the Treasury               Ex-Officio.

12. Comptroller of Statutory Corporations – Ex-Officio.

c.             MALAWI UNIVERSITY OF BUSINESS AND APPLIED SCIENCES

(MUBAS)

1.            Prof. George Kanyama Phiri           Chairperson.

2.            Vice Chancellor   Vice Chancellor of MUBAS.

3.            Ms. Elizabeth Mafeni        Council Member.

4.            Mr. Mordecai Msiska      – Council Member.

5.            Dr. Dwight Kambuku        Council Member.

6.            Mrs. Cynthia Bodole Zawanda – Council Member.

7.            Dr. Rachel Sibande Chavula   Council Member.

8.            One Senate Member        Council Member.

9.            Two Student representatives   Council Member.

10.          Secretary for Education   Ex -Officio.

11.          Secretary to the Treasury               Ex -Officio.

12.          Comptroller of Statutory Corporations – Ex -Officio.

The appointments are with effect from 12th July 2021.

