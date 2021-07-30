Malawi President Chakwera installed as MUST Chancellor

The President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, upon powers conferred on him under the law as Chancellor, has appointed council members of the three new universities created after the delinking of the University of Malawi Colleges as follows:

A. THE UNIVERSITY OF MALAWI (UNIMA)

1. Dr. George Partridge Chairperson.

2. Vice Chancellor – Vice Chancellor of UNIMA.

3. Prof. Nyovani Madise – Council Member.

4. Mr. Eric Chapola Council Member.

5. Mr. Allan Chinula – Council Member.

6. Ms. Caroline Kayira Kulemeka Council Member.

7. Ms. Gertrude Kabwazi – Council Member.

8. One Senate Member Council Member.

9. Two Student representatives Council Member.

10. Secretary for Education Ex-Officio.

11. Secretary to the Treasury Ex-Officio.

12. Comptroller of Statutory Corporations – Ex-Officio.

B. KAMUZU UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES (KUHeS)

1. Dr. Francis Moto Chairperson.

2. Vice Chancellor – Vice Chancellor of KUHeS.

3. Dr. Ann Phoya Council Member.

4. Prof. Joshua Mtimuni Council Member.

5. Dr. Dorothy Namate Council Member.

6. Prof. Khumbo Kalua Council Member.

7. Mr. George Jobe Council Member.

8. One Senate member Council Member.

9. Two Student representatives – Council Member.

10. Secretary for Education Ex-officio.

11. Secretary to the Treasury Ex-Officio.

12. Comptroller of Statutory Corporations – Ex-Officio.

c. MALAWI UNIVERSITY OF BUSINESS AND APPLIED SCIENCES

(MUBAS)

1. Prof. George Kanyama Phiri Chairperson.

2. Vice Chancellor Vice Chancellor of MUBAS.

3. Ms. Elizabeth Mafeni Council Member.

4. Mr. Mordecai Msiska – Council Member.

5. Dr. Dwight Kambuku Council Member.

6. Mrs. Cynthia Bodole Zawanda – Council Member.

7. Dr. Rachel Sibande Chavula Council Member.

8. One Senate Member Council Member.

9. Two Student representatives Council Member.

10. Secretary for Education Ex -Officio.

11. Secretary to the Treasury Ex -Officio.

12. Comptroller of Statutory Corporations – Ex -Officio.

The appointments are with effect from 12th July 2021.