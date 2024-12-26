“Legislator Musowa’s arrest aims to uphold justice for other violent offenders”- Analyst Tsitsi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A political analyst has praised the arrest of Mulanje Bale Member of Parliament (MP) Victor Musowa for inciting violence during a party rally.

According to analyst Chimwemwe Tsitsi, Musowa’s arrest sends a strong message to anyone considering similar actions from the podium.

Tsitsi noted that as election season intensifies, inciting violence poses a significant threat to people’s well-being.

He urged the police to apply the same standard to all individuals, regardless of their political affiliation.

Musowa, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), recently urged his audience at a party rally to take action against anyone wearing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) attire.

Regarding President Chakwera’s decision to dodge a question in parliament, the analyst described this as a missed opportunity for the president to clarify the state of hunger in the country

Tsitsi emphasized that those in power have a responsibility to communicate important national issues to the public, and failing to do so infringes upon citizens’ rights.

“Perhaps the president felt that the question was addressed alongside others, but if he knowingly dodged it, that is very wrong and uncalled for,” Tsitsi stated.

Chimwendo later clarified that the president’s dodging of the question was due to time constraints, asserting that there was no need for additional time since many questions were similar.