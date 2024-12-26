Of Catholic Archbishop Msusa’ cry for justice in Chilima’s death

By Gerald White

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s history is a somber tapestry woven with the threads of political turmoil and the tragic fates of its leaders.

From the Kamuzu Banda era to the present, the Catholic Church has borne silent witness to the untimely and often mysterious deaths of its faithful leaders.

Names like Albert Muwalo and Dick Matenje echo through the corridors of history as reminders of a time when dissent and truth were punishable by death.

In the present day, under the Tonse Alliance, the country finds itself grappling with yet another controversy: the unsatisfying conclusions of the Commission of Inquiry into the alleged tragic death of Dr. Saulos Chilima.

The report, recently released, has left more questions than answers.

Archbishop Thomas Msusa, a steadfast voice of reason, has openly expressed dissatisfaction with the findings, calling them incomplete and evasive.

However, his critique has been met with resistance from the government, which seems uneasy with the Church’s involvement.

The Archbishop’s response is a stark reminder that the Catholic Church cannot remain a passive observer while its faithful continue to suffer and die miserably under questionable circumstances.

The deaths of Catholic leaders, both past and present, should not merely be mourned—they should inspire action.

Archbishop Msusa’s call for accountability is a rallying cry for the Church to embrace its prophetic role.

The Catholic Church, as the moral compass of society, must rise to protect its children and ensure justice prevails.

It must demand transparency from the government and advocate for the safety of its members, particularly those in positions of leadership.

Through sermons, public declarations, and pastoral letters, the Church must educate its followers on their rights and empower them to demand accountability.

The legacy of Albert Muwalo, Dick Matenje, and now the ambiguous case of Dr. Chilima must not be forgotten. Their sacrifices should be the fuel for a renewed commitment to truth and justice.

If the government is uneasy with the Church’s involvement, it only underscores the importance of the Church’s stance.

Archbishop Msusa and his fellow leaders must persist, reminding the nation that the Catholic Church stands for the oppressed and marginalized. Silence in the face of injustice is a betrayal of faith.

The Catholic Church has a duty to protect its flock, challenge the status quo, and ensure that no more of its children fall victim to political schemes.

Archbishop Msusa’s dissatisfaction with the inquiry’s findings should be a starting point for action, not the end of the conversation.

It is time for the Church to embrace its prophetic role, speak truth to power, and ensure that the tragedies of the past do not repeat themselves.