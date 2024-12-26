CAF fine Zambia FA $10,000 for pitch invasion, breach of security standard

By Edwin Mbewe

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) $10,000 for breach of security standards and pitch invasion during the match between Chipolopolo boys battle against Leone Stars (Sierra Leone) in group G 2025 African Cup of Nations Qualifier on October 9, 2024.

As per FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says CAF has fined Zambia $10,000 for pitch invasion and failure to maintain adequate security measures during the match.

“CAF disciplinary Board decides: to impose on Football Association of Zambia a fine of USD 20,000 for pitch invasion and failure to maintain adequate security measures during the match”, Kamanga quotes correspondence from CAF.

“$10,000 of the above mentioned fine is suspended provided that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is not found guilty of a similar incident for a period of twelve months.

“If the FAZ commits a similar infraction during this period, the USD 10,000 suspended fine will be automatically imposed, notwithstanding other sanctions that the CAF Disciplinary Board may impose. The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision,” reads CAF statement.

The general Secretary Reuben Kamanga has since advised fans to conduct themselves better in the 2025 to avoid being sanctioned by CAF and FIFA.

“We ha e repeatedly warned fans to desist from throwing missiles on the pitch or invade the pitch during matches either in protest or celebration.

“The sanctions can be as high as being banned from playing matched at home. We appeal to fans to behave better in 2025 and make the stadium safer for families to attend matches”, he said.

Zambia National football team qualified to the final of the 2025 Morocco African Cup of Nations topping group G.