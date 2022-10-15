Constituents teachers smile on Mothers Day

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE(MaraviPost)-As one way of embracing teachers work on Mothers Day, Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City South East constituency, Ulemu Msungama brought together over 1000 teachers for both primary and secondary schools at Don Bosco college campus for luncheon.

The schools present on the function including Kamuzu barracks,Chiwoko,Msambeta,Kachere,Kalieka,Chilinde,Mloza,Chipasula,New statehouse, Kamuzu place CDSS, Tsabango and John lee.

Addressing teachers at the gathering, Msungama said teachers play a big role in promoting lives of children who happen to become leaders and very important citizen in the country.

The lawmaker said government is working hard to make sure that all the students are learning under classroom blocks.

He therefore said he will work on renovating school grounds as well as road networks in his constituency to enhance the lives of young people in sports and constituents’ access to easy transportation.

Representing teachers, Eliza Pelekamoyo of Mloza applauded Msungama for recognizing the role of teachers in his constituency with the get together on mothers day.

She said the gathering has helped the teachers to recall their good past life from both primary ,secondary and tertiary.

Msungama once served as Sports Minister in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...