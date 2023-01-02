Malawi School Children

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Parents and guidians whose children learn in Lilongwe and Blantyre public schools are angry with Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Cholera for abruptly suspending second term opening over cholera outbreak.

COVID-19 Secretariat Principal Communications Officer Grace Kapatuka says a statement and guidelines on the same will be issued.

The second term was expected to open on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 but Education ministry issued suspension statement on Monday, January 2 for public schools in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

This is happening when parents and guidians were sending their children to schools.

The Maravi Post spot check on Monday witnessed school children stranded upon arrival at Lilongwe bus deports.

One of Lilongwe Girls Students who stays Nyambadwe in Blantyre, expressed worrisome over the development while already in Lilongwe.

“I’m trying get hold of my mother on how I can get back home. The communication reached us when I was already at school,” worried form three student.

One of the concerned parents chipped in, “I thought we ended the drama of this leadership in 2022. A sensible leadership couldn’t make such decision at eleventh hour”.

Meanwhile, some educationists have expressed their concerns with a shift of school opening to a date to be announced for schools in Blantyre and Lilongwe owing to cholera outbreak.

“Looking ahead government needs to work out remedial plans to recover lost time, otherwise learners who are writing exams coming from Blantyre and Lilongwe will be disadvantaged,” writes Limbani Nsapato, education expert.

President of Private Schools Association of Malawi, Amon Mtafya, suggests that government should allow classes preparing for national examinations to open, saying this will help to decongest the schools.

The task force is yet to announce dates for school openings in both cities.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...