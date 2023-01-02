Dr Jessie Kabwila stops leaked exams at MIM

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) has suspended an employee on allegations that he was involved in the leakage of midsemester examinations last year.

MIM Acting Executive Director, Dr Jessie Kabwila says the action follows a preliminary report on the matter.

Dr Kabwila told The MaraviPost that new security measures have been introduced in the management of examinations.

Among the measures is the trimming of the number of officers responsible for handling examinations while awaiting a final report on what exactly led to the leakage.

MIM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 suspended Mid-semester examinations following papers leakage.

The leaked exams were conducted from Monday, November 21 and expected to finish November 23, 2022 at Lilongwe and Blantyre campuses.

Leaked exams including project management, IT and among others.

The development comes barely a few months after Dr Kabwila was appointed as MIM Acting Executive Director following suspension of top management over allowance claims fraud.

