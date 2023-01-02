Students stranded on road

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Reports reaching this publication show that the bus which carried Marymount students has been involved in a road accident at Jenda, Mzimba.

Scene photos available to The Maravi Post is showing female students stranded on the road.

This publication is yet to get full details of the accident.

Malawi second term of 2022/2023 academic year opens Tuesday, January 3, 2023 across the country apart from Lilongwe and Blantyre schools over Cholera outbreak.

More to come……

