Liwonde National Park’s grier Buffalo kills ranger Ivano Banda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Liwonde National Park game ranger, Ivano Banda, aged 28 has been killed after being run over by an angry Buffalo which he was trying to control, after it went out of the protected area.

Director of Parks and Wildlife Reserves, Brighton Kumchedwa confirmed saying the newly recruited ranger together with another ranger accompanied a hunter, Alick Gondwe from Mangochi who was assigned to track down the animal which went out through Masanje camp.

Kumchedwa said that irritated animal was hiding in a bush and charged at the three officers giving them no chance to shoot it.

He however disclosed that the stray animal is yet to be controlled.

Kumchedwa added that grier animal is still hiding, adding his department is planning on deploying additional hunters to put it down.

More to come…

