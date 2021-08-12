By Lusekoro Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-In an effort to end child labour, Group Village Head Mwipimeghe Mwangolera in Traditional Authority Kilupula (T.A) in Karonga district has disclosed that he has begun fining parents who send children to Tanzania as child laborers.

The development comes after enactment of by-laws formed in collaboration with area development committee (ADC) and village development committee (VDC).

Speaking in an interview, the GVH confirmed to have fined 5 parents to pay an amount of MK15 000 for breaking the law.

He said: “We have indeed fined 5 parents and as a village head man I will not tolerate members of my village to be sending their children to Tanzania and boasting about it instead of sending them to school.”

He further said parents opted to send their children to Tanzania with a mentality that they would bail them out of poverty which he described as wrong.

In a separate interview, project officer for Tithetse Nkhaza project for Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Pemphero Msangambe said it is the duty of everyone to protect rights of children in the country saying such cases are on the rise.

She said: “Our role of the project is to sensitize people about effects of child trafficking and their consequences. The government and everyone has the duty to protect children from being trafficked and abused hence we call upon everyone to report such cases to relevant authorities.”