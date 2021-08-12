Malawi media

By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Some development partners in the country, have said the implementation of the Access To information( ATI) act will achieve its intended purpose if the media is at the forefront populizing the act.

Programs manager for Development Communication Trust (DCT), Bettie Chumbu, said this during a day long media orientation meeting on the ATI act held in Blantyre on Tuesday.

Chumbu observed that the media was a catalyst for effective implementation if the act as it attract a large audience.

” If feel that the media is very important sector in facilitating the effective awareness of the act, hence the need to capacitate the sector,” she said.

Speaking in a separate interview, the deputy director for civil and political rights for Malawi human Rights commission ( MHRC), Chance Kawolokesya,said self disclosure of the ATI for the general public was very important for easy access of information.

” This will lay bare suspicions of corruption, fraud and other misconceptions. Therefore, it is necessary to appoint the information officers so that the general public can easily access information through this office, ” he said

A Zomba based Ufulu radio FM journalist, Erick Njobvu, hailed the orientation, saying it has gone a long the way to enlighten him on some clauses that used to affect his understanding about the Act.

Misa Malawi chapter, a grouping of local media practitioners in the country, championed the enactment of the ATI Act 17 years ago before the government gazzeted it in September 2020.