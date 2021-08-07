LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 481 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new recoveries and 29 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 93 from Blantyre, 52 from Lilongwe, 37 from Mzimba North, 35 from Zomba, 28 each from Salima and Karonga, 23 each from Mangochi and Mchinji, 20 from Neno, 19 from Rumphi, 11 each from Kasungu and Mulanje, 10 from Chiradzulu, nine each from Mzimba South, Nkhotakota, and Phalombe, eight each in Chitipa and Nsanje, seven from Nkhata Bay, five each from Balaka and Ntcheu, three each from Chikwawa and Ntchisi, two in Machinga, and one in Dowa Distrcts. 29 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; six from Lilongwe, five from Mzimba North, three from

Blantyre, two each from Karonga, Chitipa, and Nsanje, and one each from Mangochi, Kasungu, Neno, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Thyolo, Nkhotakota, Chiradzulu, and Rumphi districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 55,699 cases including 1,805 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.24%). Of these cases, 2,591 are imported infections and 53,108 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 41,073 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 73.7%) and 232 were lost to follow-up.

This brings the total number of active cases to 12,589. In the past 24 hours, there were 56 new admissions in the treatment units while 43 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 381 active cases are currently hospitalised: 93 in Blantyre, 84 in Lilongwe, 26 in Mzimba North, 24 in Zomba, 15 in Mchinji, 14 each in Karonga and Chiradzulu, 11 in Kasungu, nine in Rumphi, eight in Thyolo, seven each in Dowa, Chitipa, Salima, and Mulanje, six each in Balaka and Nkhotakota, five each in Neno, Phalombe, and Ntchisi, four each in Machinga, Dedza, Chikwawa, and Nsanje, three each in Mangochi and Ntcheu, two each in Nkhata Bay and Mzimba South, and one each in Mwanza and Likoma Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 2,157 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 1,286 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 22.3% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 21.6%.

Cumulatively, 354,875 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 463,236 and 158,982 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

Over the past 24 hours none received the first dose and none the second dose. A total of 622,218 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.



I am glad to report that today, we have received 302,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson (Jahnsen) vaccine under the COVAX facility and is a donation from our bilateral partners the United States Government.

The vaccines we have received today, have come at the right time when the country has few doses or no vaccines in the health facilities.

This means that our communities now can continue getting the vaccinations.



The Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available in the Government and CHAM health facilities from Monday next week.

Let me remind everyone that the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single dose vaccine and it will be given once to an individual to ensure full protection. Further, eligible persons are those 18 years of age and above.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19

vaccine.

We are anticipating more consignments of AstraZeneca vaccines in the next few weeks and those that are due for the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will to wait for the same AstraZeneca vaccine to complete their vaccine course.

A delay of up to 26 weeks is acceptable therefore there is no cause for panic.



We are still in our third wave of the pandemic. We need these vaccines to prevent severe COVID-19 disease and deaths but also for us to control further the spread of the disease in our midst.

Let me remind all of us that the vaccines are additional tools in our fight against COVID19. We should always use masks when in public, keep social distance and wash hands with soap or use hand sanitizers.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE