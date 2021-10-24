LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 10 new COVID-19 cases, 63 new recoveries and no new deaths. Of the new cases, five are locally transmitted: two each from Blantyre and Mchinji, and one from Dedza Districts while five are imported: four from Mangochi and one from Balaka Districts. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,757 cases including 2,296 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,665 are imported infections and 59,092 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,131 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,098.

In the past 24 hours, there were no new admissions in the treatment units while two cases were discharged. Currently, a total of four active cases are currently hospitalised: one each in Lilongwe, Mzimba North, Zomba, and Neno Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 495 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 205 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 2% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.2%.

Cumulatively, 422,007 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,183,633 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 649,907 and 277,032 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 256,694, people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,232 and 1,549 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 743 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 533,726 people are fully vaccinated.

As the COVID-19 vaccination is progressing, I am glad to report that today, we have received 696,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine of which 360,000 doses are AstraZeneca and 336,000 Johnson and Johnson (Janssen). The vaccines are coming through the COVAX Facility.

The vaccines we are receiving today have come at the right time boosting our national stocks and this will help us have continuous supply of the COVID19 vaccines in the country.

We have now administered close to 1.2 million doses all together with over 533,726 people being fully vaccinated which translates to 5.5% of our target population. These additional doses will help us vaccinate more people so as to reach our target.

I want to take this opportunity to remind you that in line with the recommendation from the African Union, our target is to vaccinate at least 60% of our population.

You can therefore see that we still have a long way to go. I would like to thank the COVAX facility and all our partners for the technical and financial assistance we are getting in the fight against COVID-19.

I want to take this opportunity to encourage all those who are eligible to get the vaccines to continue going to their nearest vaccination sites for their jab. We have enough vaccines in the country.

Let us all go and get vaccinated. As a Ministry together with our partners we have now put in place additional strategies to make it easy for the communities to get vaccinated.

We are now taking the vaccines to the people. We are doing village to village vaccinations, Door to door vaccinations and we are setting up mobile vaccination sites in markets, churches and workplaces to reduce the walking distances.

I therefore want to urge you all to get vaccinated. This is different from before when we were just waiting for people to come to us in our vaccination sites to get vaccinated.

I would like to remind all of you that the vaccines are additional tools in our fight against COVID-19. We should always use masks, keep social distance and wash hands with soap or use hand sanitizers.

At this point, I would therefore like to ask, Members of the Press, political leaders, traditional leaders, religious leaders and all our partners such as Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to continue assisting Government in sending correct COVID-19 vaccinations messages to the communities that vaccinations are safe and effective; protecting people against severe disease, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE