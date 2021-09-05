LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 18 new COVID-19 cases, 150 new recoveries and four new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: seven from Lilongwe, three from Blantyre, and one each from Chitipa, Dowa, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mzimba North, Mzimba South, Nkhotakota, and Salima Districts.

Four new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: two from Lilongwe and one each from Mzimba South and Zomba Districts. Three of the new deaths registered in the past 24 hours had never received any COVID-19 vaccine while one was fully vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,821 cases including 2,210 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.63%). Of these cases, 2,611 are imported infections and 58,210 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 49,175 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 80.9%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 9,204.

In the past 24 hours, there were five new admissions (four of the new admissions are not vaccinated while one is fully vaccinated) in the treatment units while four cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 106 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, 11 are in critical condition and all are not

vaccinated): 27 from Lilongwe, 13 in Zomba, 12 each in Blantyre and Mzimba North, six in Karonga, five in Thyolo, four in Chiradzulu, three each in Mangochi, Dowa, Mulanje, Balaka, and Chitipa, two in Phalombe, and one each in Salima, Kasungu, Neno, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Nkhotakota Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 608 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 164 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 6.9%.

Cumulatively, 391,003 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 910,347 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 479,100 and 218,459 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 212,788 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 138 and 444 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 327 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 431,247 people are fully vaccinated.

The schools re-opened last week for another term and it is important that all of us support the learners and teachers in ensuring that the schools remain safe from COVID-19 infections.This calls for everyone to adhere to the preventive and containment measures in all settings.

I would like to commend the teachers, parents/guardians, learners and school authorities for the tireless efforts to keep the schools safe from COVID-19.

During the last school term, though there were some reports of COVID-19 cases in some schools, the situations were contained due to the good collaboration and efforts by all stakeholders.

It is important to continue implementing preventive and containment measures to ensure that the school environment remains safe so as to avoid disruption of learning activities in schools.

Let me emphasize that all schools should continue to plan and implement COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure that the schools remain safe.

These measures include screening of both students and teachers, ensuring that all lodging and classroom facilities are not congested so as to adhere to physical distancing. and in addition the following have to continuously be strictly observed;



1. Sick students, teachers and other staff should not come to school and for boarding

schools, they should ensure that they have dedicated rooms to be used as isolation

rooms in case they have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

2. Schools should enforce regular hand washing with safe water and soap or use of hand

sanitizers

3. Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the most touched surfaces and objects at the

school

4. Schools should provide water, sanitation and waste management facilities and follow

environmental cleaning and decontamination procedures

5. Proper wearing of mask and dispose them safely

6. Practicing cough and sneeze etiquette

7. Staggering approach to be used in classrooms, libraries and in eating areas to reduce

congestion

8. Frequent health education sessions to the learners on the COVID-19 prevention

9. Monitor school attendance to track student and staff absence and compare against usual

absenteeism patterns at the school. Alert local health authorities about large increases

in student and staff absenteeism due to respiratory illnesses.

10. For learners that are aged 18 years and above, the teachers and support staff should

ensure that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the risk of developing

severe illness when they contract COVID-19.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect

yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE