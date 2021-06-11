Abida Mia touring Mangochi police officers houses

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Deputy Minister of Lands Abida on Friday, June 11, 2021 expressed satisfaction over quality and speed by contractors that are constructing 15 police staff houses at Malamya Police camp in Malindi, Mangochi.

During an official tour to the construction site, Mia said although the contractor, DEC Construction, met challenges like the last variant of Covid-19 and rains, enormous progress has been registered in terms of speed without compromising quality.

Among officials that accompanied the Deputy Minister were Director of Housing in the Ministry of Lands Felix Sapala, Acting Regional Commissioner of Lands for Southern Region Philip Manzi and District Commissioner for Mangochi Raphael Piringu.

The 26 week project which commenced on November 30, 2020 is expected to complete in December this year.

The project is valued at MK 1, 212, 294, 289.77 but so far, money amounting to MK461, 763, 787.84 has been certified at the progress rate of 45 percent.

The project consists of houses and its associated external works like access roads, driveways, car parks and landscape works.

Of the houses, 12 are for junior staff while 3 are for senior staff.

It is expected that, when complete, the project will ease the houses challenges the camp is currently facing.

The project falls under the mother project of the construction of 10,000 staff houses for security institutions in different parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Minister embarked on a tour to Boadzulu beach where private owners have contravened land laws by extending their structures into the waters, through reserved area, while others have blocked public access to the beach by erecting fences.

After observing the malpractice, Mia has given all private developers who have built into the waters and also those that have blocked access roads to the beaches, a 14 day ultimatum to demolish their structures.

On Thursday, the Deputy Minister was in Salima on a similar official engagement aimed at understanding the typical nature of encroachment in places along the Lake Shore.