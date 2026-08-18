Malawi First raises concern over proposed deployment of 500 nurses to Israel

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi First has raised concern over a proposed Government-to-Government (G2G) arrangement to deploy 500 Malawian nurses to Israel, saying the move could worsen the country’s existing shortage of health workers.

In a statement dated August 18, 2026, Malawi First President Bon Kalindo said the organisation recognises the right of health professionals to seek employment opportunities abroad but disagrees with government-facilitated recruitment of nurses under the proposed arrangement.

Kalindo said Malawi already faces critical shortages of health personnel and that exporting nurses through a government-led programme could further weaken the country’s health system.

He cited the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel, which discourages active recruitment of health workers from countries experiencing critical shortages.

According to Kalindo, Malawi’s inclusion on the WHO list of countries facing severe health workforce shortages makes the proposed arrangement a matter of national concern.

He also questioned the role of former Malawi Chargé d’Affaires to Israel, David Bisnowaty, in promoting the proposed deployment, arguing that diplomats are expected to understand and uphold international frameworks protecting vulnerable health systems.

Kalindo further raised concerns over what he described as unresolved issues surrounding Bisnowaty’s record in public affairs, including allegations linked to a 2015/16 Ministry of Health X-ray machines procurement process.

He also referred to a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling concerning funds involving Bisnowaty’s company, SADM and the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST), alleging that the matter involved billions of kwacha owed to government.

Kalindo additionally questioned the circumstances surrounding Bisnowaty’s remuneration and benefits following his service at the Malawi Mission in Israel, saying the matter raises questions about accountability and the management of public resources.

However, Malawi First said it supports the right of nurses and other health workers to seek employment opportunities abroad privately and in accordance with the law and professional regulations.

The organisation has called on the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify government policy on the export of health workers and abandon any G2G arrangement that may conflict with WHO guidance.

It has also urged government to prioritise the retention and training of health workers, improve working conditions and ensure that hospitals are adequately staffed before facilitating the deployment of critical health professionals abroad.

Malawi First has further called for the speedy deployment of replacements for recalled diplomats to ensure that Malawi’s diplomatic missions are fully staffed and effectively represent the country’s interests.

The organisation has also appealed to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to consider appointing qualified Malawians to diplomatic positions, arguing that local professionals have the capacity to represent the country with integrity and dignity.