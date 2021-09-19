Mphande: We want quality childbirth in Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government through ministry of health with Partners In Health (PIH) this week validated World Health Organisation (WHO) Safe-Childbirth tool aimed at improving quality of delivery amid rise cases of maternal deaths in the country.

The WHO tool has been localised as Safe Childbirth Flowchart which health workers including midwifes will be using when helping mothers to deliver safely.

PIH’s Primary Nursing Manager Isaac Mphande told The Maravi Post that his organisation expects quality delivery of babies as the flowchart acts a reminder for health workers to follow when executing duties.

Mphande disclosed that after completing validation of the tool will be put into usage in health facilities across the country.

“Partners In Health (PIH) Malawi, locally known as Abwenzi Pa Za Umoyo (APZU) has been supporting Ministry of Health (MOH) in piloting implementation of the World Health Organization Safe Childbirth Tool in all the 14 health facilities of Neno district from 2017 through GAIN program.

“Following its successful implementation, the Reproductive Health Unit within MOH would like

to scale it up to all facilities in Malawi in form of a Flow Chart hence the validation. We expect the tool to reduces simple errors which health workers miss when helping mothers to deliver,” he said.

Echoing on the same, The Director in Reproduction Health Unit and Nursing Services Fanny Kachali observes that the tool has been development meet WHO standards on safe motherhood.

Kachali added that health workers will not have any excuses on complications that come after missing some guidelines when helping mothers to deliver.

“Its an added tool to already safe motherhood guidelines to our health workers. As using the flowchart increases chances of safe childbirth among women in Malawi,” assures Kachali.