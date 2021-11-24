LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Lands says it has written to landowners on its intention to withdraw plots that have been dormant for a long time.

Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa told The Daily Times that the ministry has started with those that have commercial and industrial plots.

Msukwa said the Ministry is entitled to withdraw the plots or cancel the leases if the owners are in breach of the land covenant.

“It is the ministry’s commitment to ensure that when a piece of land has been allocated to a prospective developer, that developer has to develop the land in compliance with specific terms and conditions contained in the offer letter.

“There are two main covenants which everyone allocated the plot is supposed to comply with. These two main conditions are land rent covenant and development covenant,” Msukwa said.

However, the Minister said the whole process has been delayed due to a court case.

Msukwa said some landowners have taken the ministry to court over the issues.

“The Ministry, through the office of the Attorney General, is defending the cases. However, the cases are still before the court, and, as such, I cannot comment on specific issues,” he said.

Land issues remain contentious in Malawi despite new laws in place.

