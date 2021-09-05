Gynaecologist Prof Frank Taulo banned for fives years

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) has stamped its authority on errant practitioners as the council has deregistered and in some cases ordered erring parties to pay costs based on their respective cases emanating from gross misconduct.

The statement signed by Acting Registrar of MCM says the council carried out investigations between the period of 2019 to 2020 following an influx of complaints from the public against some practitioners and hospitals.

The Council has since concluded its findings and has released a verdict of the disciplinary hearings.

A total of 10 medical practitioners were found guilty, these are : Mr Lewis Munyungu, clinical officer at Kamuzu Central Hospital,Mr Innocent Malolo an Intern medical laboratory practitioner at Chsu, Lastone Mkandawire a clinical officer at Zomba Central Hospital, Miss Grace Misiri clinical officer at Bwaila Hospital, Dr Martha Makwero, family medicine specialist at Shifa Private Hospital, Dr Innocent Mhango medical practitioner at Machinga District Hospital, Mr Owah Kapito, clinical officer at Dedza District Hospital, Professor Frank Taulo obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital, Dr Bakari Rajab, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Ralpha private Hospital and Dr Blessings Kapesi clinical officer at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“It is worth noting that, Professor Frank Taulo, an obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital has been found guilty of medical negligence and has his licence revoked for five years, Lewis Munyanga of Kamuzu Central Hospital has been deregistered for three years and Blessings Kapesi has also been deregistered for five years for charging a patient MK400,000 to access a medical service which is free,” reads the statement in part.

MCM says this should act as a deterrent to other practitioners to desist from unprofessional conduct.