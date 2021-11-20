LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Saturday, November sent commissioner Stan Kaliza responsible for Human Resource Management over sexual scandal he has been tagged with over 45 female officers.

In a press release made available to The Maravi Post signed by MPS Public Relations Officer James Kadadzera ssays commission Kaliza will be investigated over the alleged sexual scandal

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) is under siege following sex scandal in which suspected senior police officer has been caught paths down.

The senior officer at Human Resource Management department at the Headquarters, area 30 Lilongwe has been embroiled in a sex scandal.

This publication has screenshots from 45 police recruits and other promoted police women whom he bonks sent by his estranged wife on the social media in a typical case of abuse of office and power

In the screenshots, he promised some of the women promotion during this coming centenary celebration.

However this publication has covered the names of female police officers’ screenshots, as some of them are married women.

In one WhatsApp conversations the female police officer was inviting the senior officer to sack her breasts while the other one was confessing to have aborted a child that after that was bleeding heavily.

However authorities at Malawi Police Services have not commented on matter.

Meanwhile, one of the country’s social commentator Onjezani Kenani confesses receiving complaints messages from female police officers on how senior police officer at Human Resources has been abusing his office by sleeping with women to get promotions.

Kenani appealed for Malawi Police authorities to investigate over the matter.

