Malawi Prisons Service sensitise prisoners on ills of killing and abduction of persons with albinism

Malawi Prisons Service has taken the campaign on the ills of killing and abduction of Persons living with Albinism to prisoners.

In conjunction with the Association of People Living with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) and National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE), this week prisoners are being civic educated that the killings and abductions of brothers and sisters living with albinism are merely based on ignorance, baseless beliefs and also triggered by poverty and that there is no market for people or body parts of People living with albinism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the campaign, the Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Prisons Service, Superintendent Mike Chimwemwe Shaba said that they decided to take the campaign to prisoners because the misconceptions that fuel these killings and abductions are harboured by many Malawians including prisoners.

“It is evidently felt in their comments and questions that the misconceptions are not just real, but also appalling. And yet this is a section of the society that mostly belongs to lower class and is used to carry out dirty tasks out there simply because they don’t have the right information.

“Our aim is to equip them with knowledge that will enable them to withstand the pressure of being used and abused,” said Shaba who added that the reception of the message being relayed to prisoners is positive.

Some of the targeted prisons include Mulanje, Domasi and Mangochi.