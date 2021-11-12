…………MALAWI 56-42 ZIMBABWE

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe Netball National Team on Thursday 11th November 2021,posed as a threat to Malawi the Queens as they made them to sweat for their monies.

Malawi Queens used their experience to defeat the Zimbabweans by 56 goals to 42 at Wanderers Sports Complex Netball Court in Windhoek, Namibia.Malawi made sure they closed the spaces so that their counterparts do not find their way to their half,but stubborn Zimbabwe kept on pressing.

Queens Shooter Joyce Mvula and attackers Bridget Kumwenda and Jane Chimaliro were good though missed some important balls in which Zimbabwe capitalized on scoring,goalkeeper Towera Vinkhumbo was also good at the Malawi goal winning the rebounds.

First quarter Malawi led by 18 goals to 8,Second Quarter Queens were leading narrowly by 30 goals to 20.

In the third Quarter Malawi put much efforts to make sure they contain Zimbabwe, but their counterparts did not give up so easily, it ended Malawi 43 goals and Zimbabwe 31. At full time the scoreline was Malawi 56 and Zimbabwe 42.

Queens Coach, Peace Chawinga Kaluba, said was very happy for the victory saying her focus in today’s game was to see how her girls were to approach the first Quarter which in most cases they have been lacking accuracy and easily dispossessed but said against Zimbabwe they covered it well.

“The game was too physical,We are meeting South Africa tomorrow, we will plan for them.We know they have pace”, She added.

Despite the tight battle against Zimbabwe, Malawi Queens have managed to win their third consecutive game at the ongoing Africa Netball Cup in Namibia.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Queens will have a litmus test as they play the SPAR Proteas of South Africa,in what is expected to be a crucial match for both sides.

The Queens have to defeat the defending champions if their dreams to win the cup is to be kept alive at the same time looking forward to return to their position five on the International Netball Federation Ranking (INF).Malawi is currently ranked sixth in the world and second in African Continent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...