Malawi School of Government-Kanengo campus introduces Cyber Security course

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly rebranded Malawi School of Government (MSG), formerly Malawi Institute of Management (MIM)-Kanengo campus has introduced a degree in cyber security and networking.

The course is to capacitate government departments, security organs and the private sector against cyber attacks.

MSG has partnered the United Kingdom-based National Computer Centre (NCC) Education and the University of Central Lancashire to run the programme.

Addressing the press on Friday, January 20, 2023, MSG Kanengo campus, Acting Executive Director Dr. Jessie Kabwila said Malawi, like most African countries, is vulnerable to cyber attacks due to lack of personnel with qualifications in cyber security.

“Cyber security can be described as the collective methods, technologies, and processes to help protect computer systems, networks, data or information against cyber attacks or unauthorised access.

“By introducing this degree, we want to scale up government, security organs and private sector capacity to deal with cyber security,” excited Kabwila.

Kabwila said with this new programme, graduates will be able to help their organisations to reduce the risk of data breaches, malware infections and help secure data.

“This is the most sought-after computing qualification in the world. Learners will be equipped with the knowledge, technical and interpersonal skills necessary for taking part in the design, implementation, management and security of modern computers systems,” she said.

Echoing on the same, MSG Kanengo campus Head of External programmes Alex Chanza said the cyber security training will be delivered online through NCC education’s virtual learning environment by NCC contracted staff, and that it is validated and awarded by the University of Central Lancashire.

“Other related programmes in cyber security on offer are NCC Level 4 and Level 5 diplomas in computing. Level 5 Diploma is the qualification entry for one seeking to pursue bachelors of science in cyber security and networking.

“We also offer a BSc in Business Computing and information system also validated and awarded by the University of Central Lancashire,” he said.

Chanza said the application window for the course will close on January 27, 2023.

