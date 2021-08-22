LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi will from 26 to 27 August 2021 host National Green Climate conference at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

Addressing the Media on Thursday, Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo said President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to officially open the conference under a theme Collective Responsibility for Enhanced Climate Action in Malawi.

Tembo said the theme calls for a whole society approach in activities that promote sustainable, low carbon, resilient and a prosperous Malawi through adoption of sustainable energy options, desisting from cutting down of trees, pursing green jobs, employing ecosystem-based management.

The Minister said the conference will also provide a platform for experts to discuss climate change challenges and map the way forward together as a country.

She added; “Outcomes from this conference are expected to go a long way in assisting the country to identify how to overcome challenges and barriers to ensure that Malawi is able to meet its development objectives in the context of the changing climate.”

“Conference like this one provide an opportunity to all stakeholders to review what has gone wrong and what we can do to make sure that we are all on same page” Tembo said.

Tembo said messages during the conference will include , how Malawi contributes to the change of the global climate, and how the change in global climate is impacting and affecting the country.

For his part UN Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres said the UN is honored to partner with Malawi government and the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office in Malawi to host the very important and strategic conference.

“Together with Malawi government, the UK and other partners, we are strengthening resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters for vulnerable communities.” Torres said

She said in this regard the National Green Climate conference presents a great opportunity for all key stakeholders to discuss and agree on coherent outcomes to support the national ambition to accelerate climate mitigation, adaptation, and resilience that will contribute to priority development objectives in Malawi.

According to UN, as Malawi moves towards rebuilding the economy following the impact of COVID 19, the UN is committed to supporting recovery plans that will help shape the economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, safe and more resilient.

Meanwhile British Acting High Commissioner to Malawi Fiona Ritchie has said the National Green Climate conference seeks to consolidate and promote climate action for sustainability by assessing the status of climate action through the different commitments and activities of individuals, communities, business and organizations.

“Since issues to do with the climate are crosscutting, we look forward to wide and active participation from the government, development partners, the Diplomat community, Civil Society. Private sector just to mention a few to make this conference a success” She said.

The conference will among other things tackle, status of climate action in Malawi, nationally determined contributions-NDC’s, climate services and CoP 26 preparations.

The conference has been financed by the United Nations and the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office-FCDO.