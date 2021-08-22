LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango on Friday, August 20, 2021 won Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Primary Elections in Dedza Central East Constituency.

Declaring the results of the polls Presiding officer Vincent Nkhoma said Malango scooped 369 votes, beating his closet contender Bonex Malunga who polled 127 votes in the eight-man race.

“The foregoing results entails that Mr. Joshua Malango has been duly elected to represent MCP as a candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-elections in Dedza Central East Constituency,” said Nkhoma.

The total number of votes cast during the elections was 801 of which 792 were declared as valid votes and 9 were declared as null and void votes.

The breakdown of the results according to alphabetical order of names of the contesting candidates including Lefani Eliasi Kachikunje (68 votes); Elliot Kasawala (49 votes); Donald Kazanga (53 votes); Mabvuto Dauka Kuphata (16 votes); Mercy Ching’ani Phiri (106 votes); and Gladys Yassin (4 votes).

This means Malango will stand for MCP during the By-Elections the constituency will hold soon.