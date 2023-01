NEW DEHLI-(MaraviPost)-Malawian woman identified as Beauty Nkhoma has died in Indian hospital while in custody for criminal charges.

The late Nkhoma was arrested by the Indian Customs in June last year died whilst receiving treatment at New Delhi hospital.

More to come…..

