South Sudan set for Pope Francis visit

Ahead of the visit of Pope Francis, the Vatican ‘Technical Advanced Team’ have been welcomed in Juba, South Sudan. They are there to assess the preparation for the Papal visit which will take place from February 3 to 5.

Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba on Tuesday said almost 90% of the work that is supposed to be done ahead of the visit have been completed.

Bert van Megen, Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan explained the purpose of his visit.

“We are here with the advance team of the Vatican who comes to check on the ground how the preparation are going for the visit of the Holy Father who will be coming here on an Ecumenical pilgrimage with the Archbishop to Canterbury and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland. So, the visit is going to take place very soon in fact in 10 days’ time the Holy Father will be landing here in Juba together with Archbishop to Canterbury and the Moderator.”

Pope Francis is set to travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan after having previously earlier forced to postpone his visit in July 2022 due to health issues.

He’d be spending two days in South Sudan before returning to the Vatican.

Source: Africanews

