Malawian man arrested for raping two granddaughters

In Dedza, police have arrested a 90 year-old man for allegedly defiling his two granddaughters aged between 10 and 11.

The suspect who has been identified as Lester Dunken is alleged to have defiled the minors at Kufunda village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachere in the district.

According to Mij FM, Dedza Police deputy publicist Cassim Manda said that on the September 18, 2021, the mother of first victim left home leaving her 10 year-old daughter playing around with her friends.

When she came back she did not see the victim and this made her start searching.

“When the victim heard that her mother was calling outside her grandfather’s house, she pushed him away in the attempt to respond to her. But as she was stepping out of the house, she realized that she forgot her underwear in her grandfather’s bedroom,” said Manda as quoted by Mij FM.

The victim’s mother was surprised to see her daughter coming out of the house with her underwear in her hand.

Upon interviewing her, the young girl then said that she was forced into sex by her grandfather.

The victim also revealed that the elderly man has been defiling her since last year and he had been giving her K100 (one hundred kwacha) all the times.

She further told her mother that the elderly man usually warned her not to reveal the ordeal to anyone.

The mother of the girl then reported the incident to Lobi Police Unit where she was issued with medical report and later the suspect was arrested.

In an interview with police, Lester admitted to have defiled the young girl and her elder sister.

Police made an enquiry on the elder sister of the victim who was also issued with medical report.

The suspect is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of penal code.