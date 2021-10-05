LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Lingadzi Station is keeping in custody 21 year old Siyanitsani Kambani for marrying and defiling a 14 year old girl.

The incident has happened since March 2021 in Mtandire.

Lingadzi Police station publicist Salomy Zgambo told The Maravi Post that the suspect started dating the girl in March 2021 and involved themselves in sexual relationship.

“In April the girl became pregnant and the suspect decided to marry her in July. In September end, a community based organization, after noticing this, notified the police who swiftly moved in and rescued a girl who is 5 months pregnant,” says Zgambo.

Kambani, 21 years, hails from Mtsiliza village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Njewa in Lilongwe.