ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Zomba high court on Friday, October 22, 2021 jailed a 31 year old man sentenced to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling his nine year-old-step daughter.

According to the State prosecutor sub inspector Ezekiel Kalunga of Jali police station post that on July 6, 2021, the victim was sent to a certain market within the area to sale doughnuts and it was after few minutes later when she come back home to drink water.

While there she met her stepfather identified as Mustafa Yunus who dragged her inside house where she was defiled and threatened not to reveal it to anybody

“Later on her grandmother noticed some blood which was coming from her private parts and took her to Zomba central hospital where she revealed the issue to the doctor,” said Kalunga.

The matter was then reported to Jali police station and the accused was arrested

Appearing before court, Yunus pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him.

This prompted the state to parade four witnesses who testified against him to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In his submission, Kalunga pleaded with the court for stiff sentence saying the accused had a responsibility to look after the victim, but chose to violate his responsibility,.

She added that defilement cases are becoming rampant in the country and offenders deserved hard punishment.

Passing the sentence, Justice Nzondi Mvula concurred with the state about the seriousness of offence and slapped Yunus with a 50 years jail term.

Yunus comes from Mapila Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwambo in Zomba.