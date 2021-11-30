Divine Kaponda wins AMAI’S Kids Got-Talent competition in Ireland

By Chisomo Phiri



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A fourteen year old Malawian girl Divine Kaponda who lives in Dublin, Ireland has been declared the top winner in the Association of Malawians in Ireland (AMAI) Kids Got-Talelent virtual competition held virtually on Association’s official Facebook page on Sunday,November 28, 2021.

Making the announcement in a televised program on Association of Malawians in Ireland ( AMI)’s Official Facebook Pageage, the competition organizer and chair for the entertainment Magga Mateo said Divine was voted by the judges as the top winner for displaying amazing skills in arts, drawings and painting.



“She deserves the top winner for the competition. She has displayed very amazing skills. She got talent and that is why we are giving her this amount so as to make her work hard”, she said.

In his words, Chairperson for the Association of Malawians in Ireland Henry Mkumbira Phiri said the Association decided came up with the competition in order to identify skills among Malawian kids who live in Ireland.

“As an association, we decided to come up with this competition so as to identify skills among Malawian kids who are living here in Ireland. AMAI will also conduct the similar competition next year”, said Phiri.

In her remarks after receiving the amount, Divine thanked AMAI for organizing the competition which she said will take skills among Malawian kids in Ireland to the higher level.

“We are very thankful to AMAI for coming up with this wonderful competition. This prize will help me to work extra hard and extend my skills. I hope this will also encourage others who have not done well to work hard and improve. We say thank you AMAI”, lauded Divine.

Divine walked away with €100 equipment to MK100,000.00 seconded Angelica Khonje who went away with €75 which is equivalent to MK75,000. 00 and third were insight kids who went away €50 which is MK50,000.00.

The rest 19 kids from across divide who participated in the competition received €20 (MK20,000) each for the participation.

The Kids Got-Talelent virtual competition started on November 6 to November 28, 2021 and was sponsored by Moto Money online banking in Ireland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...