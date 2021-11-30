Prophet Isaac Amata

ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Self-styled Nigerian prophet Isaac Amata has said former Zambian President Edgar Lungu will bounce back to power before 2026 claiming that he is the only man chosen by God to rule Zambia.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday afternoon, the controversial man of God alleged that he has President Hakainde Hichilema under his spell so that he can only be making decisions that are not wanted by the people of Zambia.

According to Amata, he is seeing one president dying before 2026 and following that development, Patriotic Front (PF) will celebrate again as their leader former president Lungu will bounce back.

“I see one president dying before 2026. PF members will celebrate again because President Edgar Lungu will bounce back once one president dies,” Prophet Amata said.

According to the prophet, his God has confused Hichilema; he is making policies that he was against while in opposition.

“It’s me causing confusion in his life; he is making decisions that are against his people and I have blinded him to know that,” he claimed.

He then added that he will not stop tormenting Hichilema until he resigns and pave way for Lungu to rule Zambia again claiming that he (Lungu) is a chosen leader by God.

