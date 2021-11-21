By Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma

It is very unfortunately that the Police Headquarters pussy for promotion scandal diverted us from the prominent issues in Malawi. In police, MDF and many institutions, both public and private HRM ali pa migodi, both financially and sexually too, and the top dogs eat together with them, am told area 30 promotion fees is K50,000 and higher for higher ranks. Therefore, I will not bother myself with things i cannot change. So, let us get to real tragedy and travesty that happened yesterday in Blantyre something we CAN change.

I do not have all the facts but the little that i got from social media was scary. In an effort to curtail the Civil Liberties of those who wished to conduct demos, we ended up exposing a very horrible nightmarish side of government which is willing to maim and kill its citizenry to keep them silent. We lamented of the same issue during DPP, why can we not change?

The scariest thing is the threats coming from Nsundwe gang to kill Kalindo and others who will dare to conduct democratic demonstration in Lilongwe. After the broad daylight killing of Sergeant Imeldi by same gang, i would not take lightly their open threats. But if this is allowed to happen, it will be a new low for government. I personally do not like demos after falling its victim, but i will NEVER stand in the way of those who want to, as long as it is strictly in accordance with the laws.

Now in this new light, the questions we must ask are,

1. These same Nsundwe people terrorized Malawians FREELY with nobody hindering them, what makes them more equal than others, why should they stop others?

2. Who or what gives them the rights to stop others to exercise the very constitutional rights they did not so long ago?

3. Will government standby and allow such open declarations of crime to happen? Will it allow Nsundwe gang to determine how Malawi is run?

4. What powers do they have over other Malawians which we have not been told.?

I definitely could say more, but as things are,, walking on the side of caution is prudent. My plea to the authorities or should i say the Nsundwe minders tell them to take a chill pill and let us enjoy Malawi like them too

