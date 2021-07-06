By Tawonga Sesani

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As Malawi is celebrating 57 years of independence, President Lazarus Chakwera has granted pardons to 156 prisoners, as a show of goodwill.

According to Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda prisoners that committed minor offences and those whose sentences were coming to an end are the ones who have been pardoned.

Since Chakwera took over the presidential leadership he has pardoned 499 prisoners in August to reduce congestion in prisons amid the Corona virus pandemic.

The president has also handed out pardons 52 prisoners as part of Easter celebration,and also pardoned 787 prisoners during Christmas and New year’s festivals from various facilities across the country.

The Constitution gives the president power to pardon convicted offenders, grant stays of execution of sentence, reduce sentences, or remit sentences.

This is done in consultation with an Advisory Committee on the Granting of Pardon, the composition and formation of which shall be determined by an Act of Parliament.