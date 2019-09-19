MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Northern Region of Malawi Group of activists calling itself Anti Quota Movement has split itself into two factions with the new group snatching leadership from the first one.

Speaking yesterday at a presser in Mzuzu, the new group that is led by Bina Shaba said they are going ahead with plans to hold vigils in the boarding secondary schools such as Mzuzu Government, Secondary School, St. John Bosco Secondary School, Nkhata Bay Boys Secondary School and nine others in the region .

According to Shaba, the vigils, that are slated to start on Friday, are a resort after government failed to commit itself to the promises it made during the two previous meetings held with the committee of the Movement.

“The members of the Movement decided to change the leadership and the objectives of the Movement. So, that’s why we came here to address you as members of the press so that you know that there is a new committee which intends to carry out the mandate to ask government to nullify the 2019 selection,” Shaba said.

On Saturday last week, Moses Mkandawire, the then Chairperson of the Movement, told the media that they had made a U-turn to their planned vigils because the government was showing commitment to their demands.

The interim committee of the current faction has Bina Shaba as Chairperson, Isaac Ziba as Secretary, William Mumba as Spokesperson and Charles Kajoloweka has maintained the position of a Coordinator.

However, Sectretary General of the first committee of the Movement, Dan Msowoya has expressed shock over the formation the new faction.

Msowoya hinted that he is completely displeased with quota system but using better means of engaging the government is more rightful.

On 10th September, the Anti Quota Movement conducted demonstrations in almost all the districts in the Northern Region of Malawi in a bid to force the government to nullify the results of the Standard 8 Examinations which enable learners to be selected to secondary schools in the country.

0

dislike