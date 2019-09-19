LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) , Malawi Chapter has strongly condemned the physical and indecent assaults of two journalists in Lilongwe yesterday, Wednesday 18 September, during the demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The two, Golden Matonga of Nation Publication Limited and Gladys Nthenda of Kulinji. com were beaten and had their valuables stolen by demonstrators; accusing them of being government spies.

In a press release, MISA Malawi strongly condemns the act; calling it a barbaric one. MISA also stresses that it, being a human rights advocate, believes that all human freedoms and rights must be exercised with responsibility.

“It is unfortunate that the assault on Matonga and Nthenda did not stop even after the two displayed their professional Identity Cards,” reads the press release in part.

MISA has however, thanked the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers who rescued the journalists.

This was not the first time members of the press got assaulted whilst covering events of this nature.

HRDC has been holding nationwide demonstrations aimed at forcing MEC Chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah, to step down for managing the polls which were marred with innumerable irregularities