LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The controversial Prophet of Believers Gospel Assembly Austin Liabunya has said he will show off the woman after his heart to his followers on Saturday morning, September 25, 2021.

Liabunya who is well known for his controversial prophecies, has never been seen with his wife let alone most of his followers knew that he is married.

Following demands from his followers to show him the woman behind his smile Liabunya has said time has come for him to reveal his wife.

“Today by 10am sharp I’m announcing my first WIFE to the world. It’s about time you know her,” said Liabunya.

Liabunya who is on ten year suspension from the South African based Pastor Hastings Salanje, is still ministering the word of God and delivering prophecies