ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Ondo State police are said to have allegedly arrested a dog for biting off the entire manhood of a student of Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA)

Reports suggest that the student is said to have visited a friend who does not lodge on the campus to which the incident happened.

The dog Identified as Charlie is a Boerboel breed and a report that has surfaced online shows it has bitten off the ‘Joystick’ plus the ball of the university student.

The dog’s victim whose manhood was bitten off was said to have rushed to the hospital at the time of this publication and doctors are currently battling to save his life.

However, a video has surfaced on social media that shows the moment police were taking the pet away.