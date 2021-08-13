LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 347 new COVID-19 cases, 491 new recoveries and 22 new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: 80 from Blantyre, 57 from Lilongwe, 46 from Zomba, 14 from Mzimba North, 13 from Dowa, 12 from Mangochi, 11 from Mulanje, 10 from Dedza, nine each from Karonga, Mchinji, and Nkhotakota, eight from Likoma, seven each from Chikwawa, Kasungu, and Mzimba South, five each from Chiradzulu, Phalombe, Rumphi, and Salima, four each from Neno and Nkhata Bay, three each from Balaka, Machinga, Nsanje, Ntcheu, Ntchisi, and Thyolo, and two from Chitipa Districts.

22 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; six from Lilongwe, four from Mzimba South, two each from Mzimba North, Zomba, Kasungu, and Phalombe, and one each from Salima, Rumphi, Machinga, and Ntchisi Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 57,620 cases including 1,941 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.37%). Of these cases, 2,594 are imported infections and 55,026 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 42,690 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 74.1%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,757.

In the past 24 hours, there were 34 new admissions in the treatment units while 39 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 304 active cases are currently hospitalised: 74 each in Lilongwe and Blantyre, 22 in

Mzimba North, 18 in Zomba, 13 in Mchinji, 12 in Mulanje, nine in Karonga, seven in Nsanje, six each in Thyolo, Nkhotakota, and Rumphi, five each in Kasungu, Balaka, Chiradzulu, Chitipa, and Ntchisi, four each in Mangochi, Mzimba South, Ntcheu, and Manchinga, three each in Nkhata Bay, Dedza, and Chikwawa, two each in Salima and Neno, and one each from Dowa, Phalombe, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,748 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 1,108 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 19.9% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 18.5%.

Cumulatively, 365,736 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 705,815 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 463,848 and 159,229 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 83,098 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 23,078 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Cumulatively, 242,327 people are fully vaccinated.

I would like to inform the public that tomorrow, we will be receiving 119,040 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and this consignment is coming at the right time as we have people that received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are due to receive the second dose.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available in all vaccination sites across the country from next week and the public is further informed that we will have two types of the vaccines in the vaccination sites i.e. the Johnson and Johnson and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Just to remind the public that Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one jab to ensure full protection.

This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. Both vaccines will be given to those that are aged 18 years and above.

Lastly, as communicated earlier that the COVID-19 vaccination program is being rolled out to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID19.

Evidence emanating from different countries shows that the majority of the cases being admitted in the treatment unit are unvaccinated.

In our country preliminary data from the treatment units shows that from 1st July 2021 to 11th August 2021, cumulatively 2,444 people have been admitted in the treatment units and out of these 87% have never received COVID19 vaccine, 7% had received first dose, 2% had received both doses while 5% their vaccination status is not known.

This is a positive indication that the vaccines are working and we believe that if we have more people getting vaccinated we should be able to reduce admissions in the treatment units.

Similar trends are being observed in those that are dying due to COVID-19 and we are still collecting data to make a thorough analysis and the public will continuously be updated.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE