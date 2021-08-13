NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-A man in Kenya was caught engaging in a sexual act with a cow in Kinyach in Baringo North sub-county.

The Kinyach Sub location Chief Eric Chebet confirmed the incident.

Jackson Kakugo, who is in his early 20s, is said to have entered one of the cattle shades of his neighbour at night where he removed all his clothes before engaging in the deviant act, K24 reported.

The owner said initially he thought Kakugo was a thief who wanted to steal his cows but after interrogation, he confessed that he was there to pleasure himself with a cow.

According to Chebet, when asked by elders in the area on the motive behind the bizarre act, Kakugo indicate that it was the devil that motivated him to do the act.

He was however pardoned and released after being caned by the elders in the area.