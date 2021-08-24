LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 163 new COVID-19 cases, 276 new recoveries and 16 new deaths. Of the new cases, 162 are locally transmitted: 46 from Lilongwe, 34 from Blantyre, nine from Mangochi, seven each from Kasungu and Mchinji, six each from Dedza, Mulanje, and Zomba, five from Chiradzulu, three each from Dowa, Karonga, Likoma, Machinga, Neno, Nkhata Bay, Phalombe, and Salima, two each from Balaka, Chitipa, and Thyolo, and one each from Mzimba North and Nkhotakota Districts while one imported case: from Dowa District.

16 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: three from Lilongwe, two each from Mangochi, Chitipa, and Ntchisi, and one each from Blantyre, Mzimba North, Zomba, Kasungu, Nkhata Bay, Mulanje, and Balaka Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 59,787 cases including 2,098 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.51%). Of these cases, 2,601 are imported infections and 57,186 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 45,997 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 76.9%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,460.

In the past 24 hours, there were 24 new admissions in the treatment units while 16 cases were discharged.Currently, a total of 223 active cases are currently hospitalised: 54 in Lilongwe, 35 in Blantyre, 24 in Zomba, 18 in Mzimba North, nine in Thyolo, eight in Mulanje, six each in Mangochi and Nsanje, five each in Dowa, Kasungu, Mchinji, Mzimba South, Balaka, Chiradzulu, and Rumphi, four each in Salima, Nkhata Bay, Karonga, and Chitipa, three in Phalombe, two each in Neno, Nkhotakota, and Ntcheu, and one each in Dedza, Machinga, and Chikwawa Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 981 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 676 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 16.6% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 15.1%.

Cumulatively, 379,178 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of

840,742 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 468,198 and 196,937 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 175,607 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,199 and 4,363 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 7,295 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.Cumulatively, 372,544 people are fully vaccinated.

Whilst we are observing a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and admissions there is need to still remain vigilant in our observance to the preventive and containment measures so as to break the chain of transmission for the virus thereby stopping the further spread of the disease.

One of the ways that the virus may spread very fast is through public transport especially when the COVID-19 preventive measures are not adhered to. I should point it out that the more people interact in close proximity (less than one meter) and the longer the interaction lasts, the higher the risk of spreading COVID-19. The higher the level of community transmission in an area, the higher the risk of catching COVID-19 virus.

In order to minimize the risk of transmission, it is important that everyone using public transport should adhere to

the following preventive measures of COVID-19;

Mandatory proper wearing of face masks by everyone on board. The masks should fully cover the nose and the mouth. Those without masks should not be allowed to board the public transport

Strictly adhering to the seating capacity in conformity to the guidance issued by the Ministry of transport

Avoid touching the mouth and nose

Frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizers

The public transport crew to ensure frequent decontamination of most touched surfaces after each trip

Ensure adequate ventilation – use of air conditioners is discouraged. On COVID-19 vaccination, we now have two types of COVID-19 vaccines in our COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country and these are Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine. The public is reminded that Johnson and Johnson is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. Both vaccines will be given to those that are aged 18 years and above.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE