LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 215 new COVID-19 cases, 159 new recoveries and 22 new deaths. Of the new cases, 213 are locally transmitted: 66 from Lilongwe, 39 from Blantyre, 28 from Mzimba North, 22 from Mzimba South, 12 from Zomba, six each from Balaka and Dedza, four from Karonga, three each from Thyolo, Mangochi, Nkhata Bay, Mchinji, Phalombe, and Rumphi, two each from Mulanje, Neno, Nkhotakota, and Machinga, and one each from Salima, Dowa, Chitipa, and Mwanza District while two cases are imported: one each from Chikwawa and Thyolo Districts.

22 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; three from Blantyre, two each from Salima, Balaka, Phalombe, Rumphi, and Machinga, and one each from Lilongwe, Dowa, Kasungu, Mulanje, Mzimba South, Dedza, Thyolo, Chikwawa, and Ntchisi.Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.



Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 56,135 cases including 1,850 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.30%). Of these cases, 2,593 are imported infections and 53,542 are locally transmitted.



Cumulatively, 41,314 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 73.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,739.

In the past 24 hours, there were 32 new admissions in the treatment units while 26 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 337 active cases are currently hospitalised: 82 in Blantyre, 77 in Lilongwe, 32 in Mzimba North, 28 in Zomba, 15 in Mchinji, 12 in Kasungu, 10 each in Mulanje and Karonga, seven each in Salima, Dowa, and Thyolo, six in Chiradzulu, five each in Chitipa, Balaka, Neno, and Ntchisi, four in Nkhotakota, three each Ntcheu and Phalombe, two each in Mangochi, Dedza, Rumphi, Machinga, Chikwawa, and Nsanje, and one each in Nkhata Bay and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,114 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 615 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RTPCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 19.3% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 20.1%.



Cumulatively, 357,258 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 463,848 and people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

Over the past 24 hours none received the first dose and none the second dose.

A total of 623,077 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

In this third wave, we continue to observe an increase in the number of new case, admissions and deaths.

Most people that are COVID-19 positive have mild or no symptoms at all and are advised to self-isolate at home.

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise impacting on the total number of active cases in this country; currently at 12,739.

The active cases can transmit the infection if not managed well. Let me point it out that one COVID-19 case has a potential to transmit the disease to over four more people.

It has been noted that in this wave, many contacts to the confirmed cases are testing positive and this suggests that the virus is highly transmissible and that there is laxity in adhering to the preventive and containment measures.

We have observed reports of contacts testing positive and also of multiple people testing positive within the household, work places, prayer houses among others and these suggests poor adherence to the preventive and containment measures.



It is important that those that have been confirmed positive and are isolating at home strictly follow the isolation rules in order not to transmit the disease to others within the household and other community members.

Those that are contacts of the confirmed cases must be on quarantine for 14 days and they should be monitoring for COVID-19 signs and symptoms.

This is very important as this will help to reduce and stop the human to human transmission of the virus.

When taking care of a COVID-19 patient at home, there is need to strictly observe infection prevention and control practices.

I would like to share some guidance to help those people that have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and are on self-isolation at home;

• Separate yourself from other people in your home, in a well-ventilated bedroom. Your family should not stay or sleep in the same room as you.

• Use a separate bathroom. If you must share a bathroom, clean with household disinfectant or soap after every use.

• Avoid sharing items and the same spaces with other people and clean surfaces often.

• Do not share utensils (plates, spoons, cups) with other family members during isolation.

• Stay at least 1 metre away from other people in the home.

• Wear medical facemasks properly to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.The mask should be changed daily and whenever wet or dirty from secretions.

• Cough or sneeze into the fold of your elbow. Alternatively, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and dispose of tissue in a dedicated bin. This should be followed by hand hygiene

• Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or with alcohol based hand sanitizer.

• It is encouraged that where practical, select a household member without underlying conditions to take care of the patient.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE