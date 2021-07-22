LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 952 new COVID-19 cases, 360 new recoveries and 21 new deaths. Of the new cases, 944 cases are locally transmitted: 217 from Blantyre, 205 from Lilongwe, 59 from Mchinji, 53 from Mzimba North, 40 from Nkhotakota, 38 from Mzimba South, 37 from Zomba, 31 from Kasungu, 29 each from Balaka and Salima, 24 from Dedza, 21 from Mulanje, 19 from Nsanje, 18 from Mangochi, 16 from Chikwawa, 15 each from Ntchisi and Phalombe, 13 from Ntcheu, 11 from Dowa, 10 each from Machinga and Rumphi, nine from Chiradzulu, seven each from Karonga and Neno, six from Thyolo, and five from Nkhata Bay Districts while eight cases are imported: six from Dowa, and one each from Dedza and Mulanje Districts.

21 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; : seven from Lilongwe, three from Blantyre, two each from Mzimba South and Machinga, and one each from Mzimba North, Mangochi, Salima, Kasungu, Balaka, Phalombe, and Ntchisi Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 46,417 cases including 1,410 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.04%). Of these cases, 2,555 are imported infections and 43,862 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 35,792 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 77.1%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 8,983. In the past 24 hours, there were 62 new admissions in the treatment units while 56 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 352 active cases are currently hospitalised; 102 in Blantyre, 82 in Lilongwe, 36 in Zomba, 15 in Kasungu, 10 each in Mulanje and Balaka, nine in Mzimba North, eight in Thyolo, seven each in Mzimba South, Rumphi, and Ntchisi, six each in Mangochi, Salima, Dowa, Neno, and Mchinji, five each in Ntcheu and Machinga, four in Nkhotakota, three each in Dedza, Phalombe, Chitipa, and Chikwawa, two in Mwanza, and one in Karonga Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 3,798 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 2680, tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 25.1% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 25.8%.

Cumulatively, 313,564 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively.

The COVID-19 vaccination remain paused hence no doses were administered over the past 24 hours. A total of 428,407 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Today we have recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 confirmed cases (952) in this wave and we are still experiencing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, people being admitted in the treatment units on daily basis and increase in the number of people dying due to COVID-19.

On the deaths, since the first case was registered in our country on 2nd April 2020, we have registered 1,410 deaths of these 97 have died in the past seven days.

Sadly, we continue to lose productive citizens to the disease and it has been observed that many people are coming very late to our treatment units and this is leading to poor treatment outcomes.

We have also observed that there is fear and anxiety related to COVID-19 among the public resulting in many people opting to self-medicate and use various home remedies to alleviate their symptoms. Social media has become a source of information regarding various medicines that people believe will either cure or prevent COVID-19.

People are advising each other on different courses of treatment without proper clinical assessment and expert advice. At the same time, our health facilities have noted that some COVID-19 positive patients are reporting to the facilities while in a severe state and in some cases they are brought in dead.

One potential reason for these late arrivals is self-medication that is happening without any clinical consultation. We therefore urge patients to rush to the hospital in the early stages of symptom development for assessment to determine the severity of the disease and course of management.

A severe case that portrays symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement and these requires a specialised management that cannot be attained at home. Such cases must be managed at the treatment centres that have been approved by the Ministry of Health. A reminder that a COVID 19 diagnosis does not equal to death.

We can beat the disease if we take care of ourselves and seek care early upon onset of the symptoms. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved

ones.

Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE